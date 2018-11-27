RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Do you know who the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureates are?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
  • media
    International report
    Nicaragua series pt 3: Church stands by opposition to Ortega
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Maldives’ new president
  • media
    World music matters
    Senegal's Natty Jean imagines brighter days for west African …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Lyon Manchester

Champions League: Lyon boss Genesio wants lightning to strike twice

By
media Bruno Genesio is the only manager to have led a team to victory over Manchester City since the start of the season. Reuters/Emmanuel Foudrot

"You’ve beaten them once. Now go out there and beat them again,” said Alf Ramsey to his England players who were still reeling after Wolfgang Weber's 89th minute equaliser for West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final.

Ramsey's lads went back out onto the Wembley turf and won 4-2.

While the Champions League game on Tuesday night at the Grouprama Stadium in Lyon is not quite so capital, the Lyon coach Bruno Genesio used the same exhortation to his players ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

Victory for the French side will help their quest to reach the last 16 of the tournament for the first time since 2012.

It would also give them a rare double over Pep Guardiola's team. At the moment they are the only outfit to have defeated City this season.

"My advice to the players is to play without any thoughts in the back of their minds," said Genesio on the eve of the match. "We are facing a team superior to us on paper but we saw in the first game that we are able to win and we hope to do the same thing again."

Goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir gave Lyon a shock 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in September.

City responded to the setback with three straight wins in the competition to sit top of Group F. If the visitors win on Tuesday night they will advance to the knockout stages for the sixth consecutive season.

"We need to believe we can win and play to our strengths," said Genesio. "We respect Manchester City because they're a really strong team. They are one of the favourites for me, one of the three or four who can win the competition.

"But we've already beaten them in the first game so we need to have this ambition. The only way to put them in trouble is to play. We can't just defend because it takes just one goal to change the game."

Fekir's involvement in the game remains a doubt. The France international suffered a groin strain in the 1-0 derby win against Saint Etienne on 23 November. "He is our captain and so is one of our most important players, added Genesio. "He is indispensable to the team but he needs to be at 100 percent."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.