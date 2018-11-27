Champions League: Lyon boss Genesio wants lightning to strike twice

"You’ve beaten them once. Now go out there and beat them again,” said Alf Ramsey to his England players who were still reeling after Wolfgang Weber's 89th minute equaliser for West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final.

Ramsey's lads went back out onto the Wembley turf and won 4-2.

While the Champions League game on Tuesday night at the Grouprama Stadium in Lyon is not quite so capital, the Lyon coach Bruno Genesio used the same exhortation to his players ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

Victory for the French side will help their quest to reach the last 16 of the tournament for the first time since 2012.

It would also give them a rare double over Pep Guardiola's team. At the moment they are the only outfit to have defeated City this season.

"My advice to the players is to play without any thoughts in the back of their minds," said Genesio on the eve of the match. "We are facing a team superior to us on paper but we saw in the first game that we are able to win and we hope to do the same thing again."

Goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir gave Lyon a shock 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in September.

City responded to the setback with three straight wins in the competition to sit top of Group F. If the visitors win on Tuesday night they will advance to the knockout stages for the sixth consecutive season.

"We need to believe we can win and play to our strengths," said Genesio. "We respect Manchester City because they're a really strong team. They are one of the favourites for me, one of the three or four who can win the competition.

"But we've already beaten them in the first game so we need to have this ambition. The only way to put them in trouble is to play. We can't just defend because it takes just one goal to change the game."

Fekir's involvement in the game remains a doubt. The France international suffered a groin strain in the 1-0 derby win against Saint Etienne on 23 November. "He is our captain and so is one of our most important players, added Genesio. "He is indispensable to the team but he needs to be at 100 percent."