Klopp says he's up for PSG Champions League clash

By
media Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to the final of the 2017 Uefa Champions League. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke on Tuesday night of his relish for the impending battle against Paris Saint-Germain in the penultimate game in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

More than 40,000 fans are expected at the Parc des Princes for the Group C clash on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are second in the pool with six points, the same number as pacesetters Napoli. PSG are a point behind and face elimination from European club football’s leading club competition if they go down to the Merseysiders and Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade

“It’s very exciting,” said Klopp. “The more difficult it is, the more I enjoy the preparation. PSG are so dominant in their championship and we have to make sure they are not dominant against us.”

Both sides go into the clash on the back of wins in their respective leagues. Liverpool won 3-0 at Watford on 24 November.

And on the same day, PSG won a record 14th consecutive game since the start of the Ligue 1 season. Toulouse were their latest victims. The success came without their injured attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

However the 400 million euro duo will be in action on Wednesday night. PSG boss Thomas Tuchel declared them both fit for the fray after coming through a full training session on Tuesday.

“Two very ambitious teams will face each other,” added Klopp. “We brought Red Star Belgrade back into the reckoning when we lost there.

"But that’s how football should be. Sometimes when the draw is made for a competiton like this, the first two are absolutely clear. But from the very first it has never been like this is in this group.”

Liverpool, who lost in the 2017 final to Real Madrid are expected to field a full strength squad.

“We are here to win a football game,” said Klopp. “We want to be as good as possible. It’s a tough one to come to Paris and go for a result but I think we should try.”

