RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/30 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/16 14h06 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Bangladesh

Bangladesh thump Windies in second Test to claim series win

By
media Bangladeshi players successfully appeal for a leg before wicket decision against Sunil Ambris during the second Test. MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

Bangladesh have claimed their first Test series win in four years after thrashing West Indies by an innings and 184 runs in the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed his second five-wicket hall in the match to help his team sweep the two-match series.

Resuming their innings on 75 for five, the remaining West Indies batsmen did not offer much resistance as they were dismissed for 111. Hasan led Bangladesh’s bowling attack claiming seven wickets in the innings.

Trailing by 407 runs, West Indies were forced to follow on. The visitors fared only slightly better in the second innings, scoring 213 runs. Hasan starred again, claiming five wickets to return with his best ever bowling performance.

Shimron Hetmyer was the only silver lining in an otherwise disappointing Windies performance as he scored an attacking 93 off 92 balls with nine sixes and a four.

Hetmyer fell short of registering his maiden Test century when the batsman went for a 10th sixth, but ended up giving a catch to Mohammad Mithun at long-on.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan hailed his team’s effort after the match.

“We did the process right and we did well in every department. Overall a very good team effort,” said Shakib, who claimed three wickets.

Bangladesh won the opening Test match in Chittagong by 64 runs.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.