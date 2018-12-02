RFI in 15 languages

 

Germany, Netherlands drawn in same group for Euro 2020 qualifiers

By
media Former Ireland international Ronnie Whelan draws France for Euro 2020 qualifiers. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Former European champions Germany and the Netherlands find themselves in the same group for Euro 2020 qualifiers after Sunday’s draw in Dublin, with World Cup winners France handed a relatively easy draw.

Group C will also feature Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

World champions France are in Group H that includes Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

One of the tougher draws -- Group F -- features Spain, Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands and Malta.

England are placed in Group A along with the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.

The top two teams in each of the 10 groups will qualify for Euro 2020, which will be staged in 12 different venues across Europe. The semi-finals and final will be held at Wembley in London.

The qualifiers will begin in March, with the final round of games in November 2019.

