RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Why defining security in Israel is such a challenge
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    "It's pay, pay, pay ..." Yellow Vests protest in Paris
  • media
    World music matters
    Ray Lema ups the groove on new album Transcendance
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe

Ballon d'Or: Modric tipped to end dominance of Messi and Ronaldo

By
media Luka Modric is one of the favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

For the first time in a decade, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to brandish the Ballon d'Or, European football's top individual prize.

 

 

The duo have been eclipsed by Real Madrid's Luka Modric and a phalanx of French players who were key to the country's surge to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Zinedine Zidane was the last Frenchman to claim the award. That was in 1998 following France's World Cup victory.

Strikers Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann lead the charge with midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté also in the fray. Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris - from the team's rearguard - are also in the mix for the award which will be announced on Monday night in Paris.

Modric was at the heart of the Croatia team that battled its way to the World Cup final. The 33-year-old was also instrumental in the Real Madrid that notched up an unprecedented third consecutive Champions League crown.

"Modric is an exceptional player. He has shown that throughout his career, not just at Real but also at his former clubs and with his country," said Real coach Santiago Solari.

Even if Mbappé does not join the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Joahn Cruyff and Marco van Basten, this year, he is expected to lift the trophy at some point in the next few seasons.

However, the teenager is likely to win one bauble - the Kopa Trophy. Decided by 33 living former Ballon d'Or winners, it will be given to the best player aged under 21.

Mbappé has underlined his credentials with match winning performances on the way to the World Cup final and a goal in the showdown against Croatia.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.