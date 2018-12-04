Yellow Vests: Police ask for postponement of two Ligue 1 matches

Football authorities in France on Tuesday agreed to postpone two Ligue 1 matches scheduled for 8 December. Paris Saint-Germain's game against Montpellier and Toulouse's clash with Lyon will be played at a later date after police in both districts asked for the delay.

The move to restage the fixtures comes amid fears that there will be protests and possibly violence over the weekend in the cities during demonstrations against the government's proposals to increase taxes on fuel.

Prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday annouced there would be no rises for at least six months. But despite his decision, rallies are expected across France.

PSG, who are 14 points ahead of Montpellier, play on Wednesday night against Strasbourg. The pacesetters will be without Neymar who came off early in the second half with a groin injury during the 2-2 draw on 2 December at Bordeaux.

The Brazil international has scored 15 goals this season. He was hailed for his performance in the Champions League win over Liverpool on 28 November.

PSG rose to second in Group C after the victory over the Merseysiders at the Parc des Princes and they will secure their passage to the last 16 for the seventh consecutive season if they win at Red Star Belgrade on 11 December.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said he was unsure if the postponed match would help his side. "Honestly I don't know if it's good or not," said the German. "I am not thinking too much about it. For me it is absolutely clear, security has to come first.

"It is a new situation for us but one that we need to deal with. That is our challenge now and to find a good training plan to get us ready for Belgrade."