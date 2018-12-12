Champions League: Winner takes all in clash between Shakhtar and Lyon

However, since the glory in Manchester there's been a slump. Four draws have left Lyon with seven points and a loss in Ukraine on Wednesday night will allow Shakhtar Donetsk to leapfrog Lyon into the GRoup F runners-up slot behind City.
"We are taking on a very strong opponent," said Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca on the eve of the clash. "But nothing is impossible. We need to win to progress. A draw is good enough for them. We have to go for the win and if it happens that will be great."
Lyon's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, accepted his side would go into the game as the favourites having taken four points off a City side considered one of the best in Europe.
"Shakhtar are a quality side but they are not as good as City," said Aulas. "But we now face two results that will let us qualify: a draw or a win. I don't think we will pass up this chance."