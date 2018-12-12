RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Champions League Lyon

Champions League: Winner takes all in clash between Shakhtar and Lyon

By
media Nabil Fekir (left) and Memphis Depay will be Lyon's main attacking threats in their final game in Group F of the Uefa Champions League. Emmanuel Foudrot/Reuters

It's a far cry from Lyon's heady start to their Champions League campaign on 19 September. Back then they were supposed to be the sacrifical lamb at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium. But Bruno Genesio's men pulled off a shock with a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir.

However, since the glory in Manchester there's been a slump. Four draws have left Lyon with seven points and a loss in Ukraine on Wednesday night will allow Shakhtar Donetsk to leapfrog Lyon into the GRoup F runners-up slot behind City.

"We are taking on a very strong opponent," said Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca on the eve of the clash. "But nothing is impossible. We need to win to progress. A draw is good enough for them. We have to go for the win and if it happens that will be great."

Lyon's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, accepted his side would go into the game as the favourites having taken four points off a City side considered one of the best in Europe.

"Shakhtar are a quality side but they are not as good as City," said Aulas. "But we now face two results that will let us qualify: a draw or a win. I don't think we will pass up this chance."

