RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Handball Women Europe

France's women handballers defeat Russia to win first European title

By
media France's women's handball team beat Russia 24-12 to win their first ever European championship, Sunday 16 December Charles Platiau/Reuters

France’s national women’s handball team are European champions for the first time in their history, after defeating Russia 24-21 in a nail-biting final at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, Sunday.

Two years after their defeat against Olympic champions Russia in Brazil, France's women handballers got their revenge Sunday on the team that had deprived them gold, beating them 24:21 to scoop their first European Womem’s Handball Championships title.

French women are European handball champions

"We deserve this medal, because we worked so hard," coach Olivier Krumbholz told reporters after the match.

France came into Sunday's final on a high after thrashing the Netherlands 27-21 to end a run of three failures at the semi-final stage, with Alexandra Lacrabère scoring six goals.

"What we did was incredible (...) considering that we lost Allison [Pineau] (...) we have written history," said Lacrabère, voted one of the best players of the night.

Pineau was sent off at the 36th minute for dangerous play, after throwing the ball at a long distance and striking the Russian goalkeeper in the face.

The 2009 player of the year left the pitch in tears, leaving her fellow players with a scoreboard of 16-13.

On the Russian side, Anna Vyakhireva, whose 13 goals had helped Russia beat Romania 28-22 in their semi-final, again delivered an impressive performance, delivering seven goals.

But try as they may, Russia could never quite get back in the game and three goals from Lacrabère in the final eight minutes tipped the match in the home side's favour.

"I told them in the dressing room that in life, you have to know how to appreciate the little things," coach Krumbholz added. "And this match has certainly been the most exceptional in terms of emotions," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.