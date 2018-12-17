Grosjean takes over as head of France Davis Cup team

French tennis chiefs on Monday named Sebastien Grosjean as the new captain of France's Davis Cup team. The 40-year-old takes the role ceded by Amelie Mauresmo earlier this month after she objected to the competition's new format.

Mauresmo, who would have been the first women's captain of the Davis Cup team, was appointed in June to replace Yannick Noah in 2019.

When she agreed, changes to the competition had not been sanctioned. But following a meeting of the International Tennis Federation - which organises the 118-year-old event - the format was radically altered.

Eighteen teams will be divided into six pools. The group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the quarter finals. From there it will be a straight knockout.

In the old configuration, five matches were played over three days. The four singles and the doubles matches were the best of five sets. In the new format, there will be three matches - two singles and a doubles – and they will be the best of three sets.

"I am very proud to be named captain of the France Davis Cup team because I have always been very attached to the event," said Grosjean in a statement released by the federation. "I've got a lot of work to do to be able to carry out this wonderful challenge."