PSG begin defence of League Cup crown

By
media Kylian Mbappé is among the Paris Saint-Germain stars travelling to Orleans for the last 16 of the League Cup. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a record sixth consecutive League Cup on Tuesday against second division Orleans. PSG will be without their 222 million euro striker Neymar. He is not fit to make the trip as he nurses a troublesome groin injury.

But the defending champions are likely to field more than 330 million euros worth of attacking muscle in the shape of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappé and Angel di Maria.

Monaco, who were the beaten finalists in 2018 and 2017, take on second division Lorient.

Thierry Henry's men desperately need a boost after poor performances in the Uefa Champions League and Ligue 1 where they lie second from bottom with 13 points from 17 games.

Their tie is one of seven scheduled for Wednesday. In those other last 16 fixtures Marseille face Strasbourg and Nice play Guingamp. Lyon and Rennes take on Amiens and Nantes respectively. Second division Le Havre host Nimes while Dijon entertain Bordeaux.

   
  

