Liverpool tame Wolves to go four points clear

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk scored in each half on Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure a 2-0 victory for the Premier League pacesetters Liverpool.

Salah struck in the 18th minute to quell a lively start from the hosts. Van Dijk's goal 22 minutes from time sealed the points for a club seeking it's first title in the Premier League era which started in the 1992/93 season.

The victory at Molineux means Jurgen Klopp's men have 48 points after 15 wins and three draws in 18 games.

The Merseysiders will be top of the table at Christmas.

Manchester City, who play Crystal Palace on Saturday, can, with a victory, reduce Liverpool's lead to one point ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year's fixture list.

"I'm completely happy with the result and it is big for us," said Klopp. "We will be training on Christmas Day morning so it is like every other day. It is an outstanding number of points. It is absolutely cool."