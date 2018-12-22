RFI in 15 languages

 

The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
Solari highlights Madrid's chance for glory at Club World Cup

By
media Santiago Solari is hoping to steer Real Madrid to a third conseutive Club World Cup. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari urged his players to seize the opportunity to create history on Saturday and win a third consecutive Club World Cup. Madrid go into the final in Abu Dhabi as overwhelming favourites against an unheralded local Al Ain side.

Solari, who took over as Madrid boss in October following the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui, said: "To win the title for the third year in a row would be exceptional. It will be a great achievement for these players. It's unprecedented and a great opportunity."

Since the inception of the Club World Cup in 2000, Barcelona and Madrid have each won the trophy three times. Madrid have the chance at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to collect a record fourth crown.

"The strength of Real Madrid is the whole team," said Al Ain boss Zoran Mamic. "Every player can make the difference."

Following their exploits at the tournament in which they have beaten the South American champions River Plate, Solari said he would not underestimate Al Ain.

"You expected River to win the semi-final," said Solari, who, as a player with Madrid, won the competition in 2002. "We can't talk of surprises as we have seen similar results in previous years," he added.

However his Madrid side will broach the final with confidence. Wales striker Gareth Bale hit a hat trick in the 3-1 semi-final victory on 19 December over the Asian champions Kashima Antlers.

The Spanish giants boast an array of the world's finest footballers. Midfielder Luka Modric succeeded the former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner of the 2018 Ballon d'Or for his performances in Madrid's surge to a third successive Uefa Champions League title and Croatia's run to the World Cup final.

"We're almost like a Smart car against a Mercedes," joked Mamic. "But every now and again a Smart can beat a Mercedes."

