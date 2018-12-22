United in life after Mourinho

Manchester United overwhelmed Cardiff City 5-1 on Saturday night to launch the post-Jose Mourinho era with a glut of goals.

Jesse Lindgard bagged a brace and there were strikes from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial to give caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a spectacular start to his tenure.

Cardiff's consolation came towards the end of the first-half when Victor Camarasa converted his spot kick to halve the deficit after Rashford's third minute strike and Herrera's second on 29 minutes.

Any thoughts of a comeback at the Cardiff City Stadium were extinguished just before the pause when Martial hit United's third.

France international Paul Pogba was restored to the starting line-up after watching the full 90 minutes from the bench last Sunday as Liverpool beat United 3-1 at Anfield.

The 100 million euro capture from Juventus was at the source of United's opener. He was felled on the edge of the Cardiff area and at the resulting free-kick he stepped over the ball for Rashford to fire past City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and into the bottom left-hand corner.

It was the perfect opening for United and their Norwegian boss who won only three of his 18 Premier League games in charge of Cardiff City during a spell that ended with the club's relegation in 2014.

Pogba set up Herrera for United's second and he was involved in a flowing team move for Martial's strike. The much maligned midfielder also laid on a defence-splitting pass for Lindgard's second.

"Football is easy if you've got good players," Solskjaer told BT Sport. "They are a great bunch of players and their quality is unbelievable.

"I arrived on Wednesday night and only had Thursday and Friday with the players. Wayne Rooney texted me and gave me some advice - so it must be down to him. He told me to make them play football, enjoy themselves and be Manchester United."