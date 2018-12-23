RFI in 15 languages

 

The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
Title chasing Sevilla falter at Leganes

By
media Wissam Ben Yedder salvaged a point for Sevilla at Leganes. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Sevilla's surge for a first La Liga crown since 1946 suffered a blow on Sunday night when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Leganes. The point, however, might be regarded as a bonus after they trailed to Mikel Vesga's fifth minute opener for the hosts.
 

And the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Franco Vazquez was given a straight red card seconds into the second-half.

But just as a fourth defeat loomed, Wissam Ben Yedder levelled in second-half stoppage time.

Sevilla are third with 32 points, five points behind pacesetters Barcelona who won 2-0 on Saturday night at the Camp Nou against Celta Vigo.

Ousmane Dembélé and Lionel Messi were on target for the champions who restored their three-point advantage over second placed Atletico Madrid.

"In the first half we got behind their defence well," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde. "We saw that with any play, playing with the space left behind we could score."

Dembélé put the hosts into the lead after nine minutes when he lashed home on the rebound after Messi's first-time shot was pushed into his path by Celta keeper Ruben Blanco.

Messi doubled his side's advantage just before half-time, bursting through to meet Jordi Alba's through ball and wrong-foot Blanco as he slotted in his 15th league goal of the season.

The Argentine and Alba linked up throughout the encounter. The Spain left-back provided the pass for Messi's shot that led to Dembélé's opener.

"Messi and Alba are a duo that have been working together for some time, they understand each other perfectly," added Valverde. "Let's hope they carry on working well."

 

