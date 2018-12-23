RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

The joy of six: Spurs thrash Everton

By
media Son Heung-min scored Tottenham's first and fifth goal at Everton. Reuters/Carl Recine

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both bagged braces on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were also on target in the rout, which moved the north Londonders to within six points of pacesetters Liverpool.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring after 21 minutes. But within six minutes the visitors were level. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford rushed from his goal but  got in the way of his own defender Kurt Zouma. Son took advantage to slide the ball home from a narrow angle.

Alli added the second for Tottenham after 35 minutes and Kane hit his first when he pounced to side-foot into an empty net after Kieran Trippier's free-kick came back off the post three minutes before half-time.

Eriksen's volley made it 4-1 just after the pause but the hosts showed signs of fight when Gylfi Sigurdsson dribbled across the Tottenham defence before firing back across Hugo Lloris and into the net.

But that was as good as it got for Marco Silva's men. Just after the hour mark, Son scored his second and 16 minutes from time provided the cross for Kane to slide in for his second and Tottenham's sixth.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.