The joy of six: Spurs thrash Everton

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both bagged braces on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were also on target in the rout, which moved the north Londonders to within six points of pacesetters Liverpool.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring after 21 minutes. But within six minutes the visitors were level. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford rushed from his goal but got in the way of his own defender Kurt Zouma. Son took advantage to slide the ball home from a narrow angle.

Alli added the second for Tottenham after 35 minutes and Kane hit his first when he pounced to side-foot into an empty net after Kieran Trippier's free-kick came back off the post three minutes before half-time.

Eriksen's volley made it 4-1 just after the pause but the hosts showed signs of fight when Gylfi Sigurdsson dribbled across the Tottenham defence before firing back across Hugo Lloris and into the net.

But that was as good as it got for Marco Silva's men. Just after the hour mark, Son scored his second and 16 minutes from time provided the cross for Kane to slide in for his second and Tottenham's sixth.