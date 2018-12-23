RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia’s referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Italy Turin Rome

Juventus beat Roma to maintain grip on Serie A

By
media Mario Mandzukic scored Juventus's winner against Roma. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Another day, another three points. Juventus's doughty defence of their Serie A title claimed another scalp on Saturday night as Roma were vanquished 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Mario Mandzukic headed in the winner 34 minutes into the match to restore Juve's eight point lead over second placed Napoli.

The defeat could have been harsher but the Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen was in scintillating form to deny Cristiano Ronaldo on several occasions.

"We are doing good things," said Juve boss Massimo Allegri. "We have reached the Champions League last 16 and we're the "winter champions."

But sitting atop the tree at Christmas only has nominal renown. The allure rests in primacy in May. And the Old Lady - Juve's nickname - is showing noteworthy vigour.

'Old Lady' rules

Juve have won 16 and drawn one of their 17 matches to boast 49 points as they seek an unprecedented eighth consecutive title.

Games against Atalanta and Sampdoria on 26 and 29 December respectively will be followed by a three week break before Allegri's men resume their campaign at home against Chievo on 21 January.

"We haven't won anything yet," warned Allegri. "The important thing is to be a few points ahead of Napoli on the 29th of December."

Roma, after finishing third last season, are 25 points behind Juventus and drop to 10th.

Napoli consolidated second place a few hours before Juve's match with Roma when Raul Albiol scored his first goal of the season to see off SPAL.

"Thinking of Juventus is likely to demotivate us," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti. "We have to think about ourselves because this team can do more."

Inter Milan remain third with 33 points following a 1-1 draw at bottom club Chievo.

City rivals AC are fifth after slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Fiorentina. AC have taken two points from their last three games and have been eliminated from the Europa League.

"There's no use looking at who's to blame," said AC coach Gennaro Gattuso. "The team is going through a bad moment."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.