Mbappé strike for PSG downs Nantes

Kylian Mbappé hit his 13th league goal of the season to help champions Paris Saint-Germain to victory over a stubborn Nantes side at the Parc des Princes. Mbappé ghosted in at the far post midway through the second-half to prod in Thiago Silva's header following a corner.

It was PSG's ninth consecutive win at home this season. Thomas Tuchel's men can head into the two-week Christmas break aware that the title is theirs to lose. After 17 games, they have 47 points following 15 wins and two draws.

"I'm very happy because we can see the progress of the team," said Tuchel who has steered the club into the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League and the last eight of the League Cup. "You can feel the energy, it's a good thing to build on next year."

Lille stay second on 34 points after a 2-1 reverse at home against Toulouse. Lyon are third following a 1-1 draw at fourth placed Montpellier.

In the relegation zone, Guingamp won the battle of the bottom two. They beat Monaco 2-0 courtesy of goals from Marcus Thuram and Nolan Roux

"I'm not going to have a good holiday," said Monaco coach Thierry Henry. "It will be necessary to work and work."

The 41-year-old former Arsenal and Barcelona striker took over as coach at the Stade Louis II in October following the dismissal of Leonardo Jardim who had led the club to the 2017 French title and the runners-up spot in 2018.

But since the former France international's arrival, results have not improved and Monaco are 19th – second from bottom – with 13 points from 18 games. Guingamp, who prop up the table, have 11 points from 18 games.

"There are still a lot of points to play for," Henry added. "And that's the only positive thing to emerge from the defeat to Guingamp."