The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
 
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/25 14h00 GMT
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Culture in France
  • media
    World Tracks
    A Mardi Gras song and dance about books during Christmas
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Sport
  • media
    Global Focus
    Les Bleus' World Cup glory tops 2018 honours list
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou’s Floating Studio
Sports
Sport Football Milan Italy Racism

Napoli boss questions policy on racist taunts after loss at Inter Milan

By
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was the target of racist chanting during his side's match at Inter Milan.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti called for firmer action to combat racist taunting after his side lost on Wedneday night at Inter Milan where sections of the crowd subjected Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to verbal abuse.

Koulibaly was sent off 10 minutes from the end of Napoli's 1-0 defeat at the San Siro for two bookable offences. The setback left second  placed Napoli nine points behind pacesetters Juventus who drew 2-2 at Atalanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Ancelotti told Sky: "It looks like an excuse but the player was agitated and irritable. It's not good, not for us, nor for Italian football. The solution exists. You have to stop the match. You just have to know when, after how many announcements. And if we don't know, then next time we may have to stop play ourselves."

Koulibaly was initially booked in the 80th minute for a foul on Matteo Politano and then shown another yellow card in the aftermath for sarcastically applauding the referee Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni.

Racist chanting

The 27-year-old centre-back had been subjected to monkey noises from home supporters throughout the match.

"We asked three times for the match to be suspended and there were three announcements but the match continued," Ancelotti added. "The player was irritable and he wasn't in the best state of mind. Usually he's a very calm and professional player but there were these noises throughout the game."

Koulibaly apologised on Twitter for the defeat and being sent off but said: "I am proud of the colour of my skin. (Proud) to be French, Senegalese, Neapolitan: a man".

Inter's victory, courtesy of Lautaro Martinez's winner in second-half stoppage time, keeps them third but they move to within five points of Napoli.

Lazio are fourth, five points adrift of Inter after winning the battle of the brothers at Bologna. Lazio, coached by Simone Inzaghi, beat Pippo Inzaghi's side 2-0. Luiz Felipe and Nenad Lulic scored in each half for the visitors.

 

