Sports roundup January 2

In football, Chelsea have signed Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic for around 55 million euros, but will loan him back to the Bundesliga club until the end of this season.

In the English Premier League yesterday, Arsenal thrashed Fulham by four goals to one.

Everton lost to Leicester, and Spurs hammered Cardiff three-nil.

Murray beaten, Nadal hurt

In tennis, Andy Murray has been beaten in the Australian Open warm-up competition in Brisbane. Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from Brisbane but says he hopes to be ready for the Open which starts in Melbourne on 14 January.

Russia misses doping deadline

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Craig Reedie, says he’s "bitterly disappointed" after it was confirmed that Russia's anti-doping agency has missed the deadline to hand over data from its Moscow laboratory.

Russia was set a 31 December deadline to comply, but Wada's inspection team were denied full access to samples.

The country could now face another ban from international events.

Froome and Thomas focus on France

In cycling, Chris Froome will not defend his Giro d'Italia title this year as he and fellow Briton Geraint Thomas say they will focus on the Tour de France.

Froome is aiming to become the fifth rider to win five Tours, while Welsh Team Sky team-mate Thomas won the race for the first time in 2018.