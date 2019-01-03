Sports roundup January 3

Last night's action in the English Premier League, and the latest from the cricket Test between Australia and India in Sydney.

There were six games last night in the English Premier League.

Manchester United went to Newcastle and won 2-nil. That’s United’s fourth win on the trot under their new manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lukaku and Rashford were last night’s scorers.

Crystal Palace beat Wolves, also 2 goals to nil.

Burnley got the better of Huddersfield 2-1.

The other three games ended in draws.

Three-all between Bournemouth and Watford; nil-all at Chelsea, who entertained Southampton; two-all between West Ham and Brighton.

Later today, in the same Premier League, Manchester City take on Liverpool in a clash being billed as the “decisive moment” in the title race.

Pujara puts up another ton

In cricket, India were firmly in control at the end of the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia.

India got to the close of play on 303 for four, with Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 130, his third century of the series.

India, who lead 2-1, need only a draw to clinch their first series win in Australia.