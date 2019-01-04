Sports roundup January 4

Liverpool's unbeaten run in the English Premier League is over; the latest from the cricket Test in Sydney where India set Australia a mountainous first-innings total; and what Djokovic did in Doha.

Manchester City beat Liverpool by two goals to one last night in the English Premier League.

That result brought an end to Liverpool’s 20-game unbeaten start to the season and reduced their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Aguero and Sané were on the mark for City, Roberto Firmino got Liverpool’s goal.

In Spain, Villarreal held Real Madrid to a two-all draw.

India on verge of first-ever series win in Sydney

In cricket, India remain on course for a historic first series win in Australia after dominating the second day of the fourth and final Test in Sydney.

The tourists lead the series 2-1 and declared their first innings on 622-7.

Australia made 24 runs without loss in reply.

South Africa will be hoping to build a lead over Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands. The South African attack bowled Pakistan out for 177 runs.

Djokovic gets job done in Doha

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic won in Doha yesterday to continue his unbeaten start to the year and progress to the Qatar Open semi-finals.

The Serb came from a set down to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in today's semi-final. The Spaniard beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.