RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/03 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Love smoulders in Cold War and embers refuse to die in L'amour …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A compassionately splendid The Happy Prince, in We the Coyotes, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your …
  • media
    World music matters
    Taraf Bucurestilor: keeping the Lăuteri troubadour tradition …
  • media
    Global Focus
    2018 in retrospect: Culture in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Football: CAF confirms Egypt as host of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Sports
Sport Football CAN Egypt South Africa Cameroon

Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

By
media Mohamed Salah will be one of the poster boys for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

African football chiefs on Tuesday chose Egypt to replace Cameroon as the venue for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The decision was announced in Dakar following a meeting of the continent's leading administrators at the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

It will be the country's fifth staging of the biennial competition since its inception in 1957.

Cameroon was stripped of the right to host the event last month after Caf executives decided the football grounds and infrastructure were unlikely to be ready for the event which starts on June 15.

Egypt, which has won the title a record seven times, boasts the 72,000 seat Cairo International Stadium and Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria which can house 87,000 spectators.

However security and weather will be two of the main challenges facing Egypt in the first Cup of Nations to feature 24 teams.

Egypt faces a constant terror threat and the weather during the tournament is expected to be hot and humid.

Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Cote D'Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda have qualified for the tournament.
The other 10 places will be filled after the final round of qualifiers on 18 and 26 March.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.