RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/09 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians form informal networks to help unaccompanied minors
  • media
    Global Focus
    18th century manuscripts reveal life in Louisiana under French …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Love smoulders in Cold War and embers refuse to die in L'amour …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A compassionately splendid The Happy Prince, in We the Coyotes, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Munich Champions League Amsterdam

Bayern appeal against Mueller red card

By
media Thomas Mueller won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Bayern Munich said on Friday they will appeal against the two match ban handed to Thomas Mueller following his red card during the final Champions League Group E match against Ajax on 12 December.
 

Mueller was shown the first straight red card of his career for kicking Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the head.

If Bayern's appeal is unsuccessful, the 29-year-old will miss Bayern's last 16 first leg against Liverpool at Anfield on 19 February and the second leg at the Allianz Arena on 13 March. Bayern hope to have Germany international for the home tie.

Mueller apologised following dismissal. "Of course I didn't mean to do it. It wasn't intentional," Mueller told reporters.

Mueller has five goals and six assists in 25 matches in all competitions this season.

The Ajax midfielder Maximilian Woeber was also sent off during the 3-3 draw in Amsterdam. He was expelled for a tackle on Bayern's Leon Goretzka.

Woeber will be absent for both of Ajax's last 16 clashes against the holders Real Madrid.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.