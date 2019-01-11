PSG restart hunt for Ligue 1 glory

Paris Saint-Germain continue their quest for a sixth French top flight championship in seven years at Amiens on 12 January. The champions go into the game at the Stade de la Licorne with their sheen diminished following a first domestic defeat of the season.

The 2-1 reverse at home to Guingamp in the League Cup was their first loss in the competition since 27 November 2012.

Amiens, who are just above the relegation zone with 18 points from 18 games, could be the perfect venue for a morale boosting performance. Back in October Thomas Tuchel's men thrashed the visitors to the Parc des Princes 5-0.

On paper, a second defeat within a week appears unlikely. And even if were to arrive, it shouldn't cause too many jitters. PSG have won 15 and drawn two of their 17 games this season.

Before the Christmas holidays, they were already 13 points ahead of second placed Lille who had played two games more.

Tuchel said after the Guingamp loss that his players did not perform with enough urgency. "We played with too much confidence throughout and thought nothing bad could happen," he added.

A massive catastrophe would have to descend for PSG to squander such a huge advantage and relinquish their title.

Nevertheless, Tuchel, as demanding as he is meticulous, wants another midfielder in the star-studded squad.

Marco Verratti is the only recognisable top-class performer available. And with limitations on recruitment under Uefa's financial fair play rules, Tuchel is further hampered by Adrien Rabiot's absence due to a dispute over contracts.

"It wasn't necessary to lose the game against Guingamp for us to know that we have needs in the transfer window," said Tuchel. "A victory would not have changed anything in that regard."

Relegation fight

At the other end of the table, Marseille have the chance to heap further misery on Thierry Henry's Monaco.

Rudi Garcia's men are in a dreadful run of form that has witnessed nine defeats in 13 games. The most humiliating setback was the 2-0 loss to fourth tier Andrézieux in the Coupe de France on 6 January.

Henry has not provided the expected filip since his arrival on 13 October 2018.

Monaco were 18th then with five points from nine games. As they broach their 19th game, they are 19th with 13 points.

Bottom of the pile Guingamp, who have mustered 11 points from their 18 matches, host Saint-Etienne.

Four days after pulling off one of the shocks of the season, the Guingamp faithful will be keen to see if their heroes can be consistent.