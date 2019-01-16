RFI in 15 languages

 

Sport Tennis Australia United States South Africa

Australian Open: Tiafoe muscles past Anderson

media Frances Tiafoe has reached the third round of a Gand Slam event for the first time. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Frances Tiafoe has moved into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after he came from a set down to beat the fifth seed Kevin Anderson at the Australian Open, winning in 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

"It means the world to me," said Tiafoe, who will celebrate his 21st birthday on 20 January. "I lost to him three times last year and when I was down a set and a break it looked like it would happen again. I dug deep and went to a different place."

Anderson, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, struggled with an elbow injury and ultimately bowed out after two hours and 59 minutes.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable finishing the match, not just playing a match," Tiafoe added.

His opponent in the third round will be the veteran Italian Andreas Seppi. The 34-year-old world number 37 beat Jordan Thompson from Australia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

"It's tough looking ahead," said Tiafoe. "Look at my second round match. Anderson is five in the world and I'm 39th and I was able to beat him.

"It's so tight now. You can beat anybody on a given day. You don't take anybody and underestimate them."

