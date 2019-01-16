RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/11 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The French Prime Minister’s response to the Yellow Vests
  • media
    World music matters
    La Chica: the sound of magic realism
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Retracing Bahrain's activism
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians form informal networks to help unaccompanied minors
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • ICC prosecutors to appeal acquittal of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo
Sports
Sport Basketball United States Turkey

Knicks' Kanter hits out at Turkey's Erdogan

By
media Enes Kanter says he fears for his life if he travels abroad. AFP/Matthew Stockman

Turkish NBA star Enes Kanter has hit out at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an opinion piece in the Washington Post. "Anyone who speaks out against him is a target," wrote the New York Knicks centre, after Ankara applied for an Interpol "red notice" against him for alleged links to an anti-government group.

"I am definitely a target. And Erdogan wants me back in Turkey where he can silence me," he said.

The state news agency Anadolu reported that Turkish authorities applied to the international police agency for a red notice to be issued for Kanter for his alleged links to the group blamed for a failed coup in 2016.

A red notice informs Interpol's officers throughout the world about a suspected criminal wanted in one country.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office also prepared paperwork seeking Kanter's extradition, Anadolu said.

Kanter, 26, who has been a vocal critic of Erdogan, has remained in the United States while his teammates prepare for an NBA game on 16 January in London against the Washington Wizards.

Fear

He said he preferred to stay at home because he was worried that Turkish government operatives might kidnap him.

Kanter, who moved from the Oaklahoma Thunder to the Knicks in September 2017, says he is often told to keep calm and play ball rather than speak out against Erdogan.

However he said he wants to emulate the philosophy of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the pre-game US anthem to protest aginst racial inequality and social injustice.

"The advice I prefer comes from Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad campaign: 'Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,'" Kanter wrote.

Kanter said that he feared going abroad because he does not have US citizenship nor a US passport.

"I can't risk travelling," he added. "Even if I did, I wouldn't travel this week to Britain.

"Erdogan is a strongman and I knew there would be a backlash for the things I've said about him and the Turkish government, but I didn't know it would be like this."

Former NBA player, Hedo Turkoglu, now a chief advisor to Erdogan and head of the Turkish Basketball Federation, said Kanter's fears about his homeland were part of a smear campaign.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.