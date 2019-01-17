RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
  • media
    International report
    Mumbai's street children - part 2
  • media
    International report
    Street children in India's city Mumbai - part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The French Prime Minister’s response to the Yellow Vests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Cristiano Ronaldo Turin Milan

Juventus beat AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup

By
media Cristiano Ronaldo's goal helped Juventus secure the Italian Super Cup for a record eighth time. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

Juventus's gamble to splash out 100 million euros on Cristiano Ronaldo last summer paid dividends on Wednesday night when the veteran striker scored the winner in the Italian Super Cup final against AC Milan.

The 33-year-old headed home in the 61st minute and Massimo Allegri's side held on to claim a record eighth Super Cup title, one more than Milan who have won seven.

"I have my first title with Juventus so I'm happy," said Ronaldo after hoisting aloft the  28th trophy of his career. "I really wanted this. I really wanted to get off to a good start in 2019."

Milan's efforts to trawl in Juventus were hampered by the dismissal of Franck Kessie in the 74th minute for a bad tackle on Emre Can. His straight red was among seven cautions handed out during a niggly match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Ronaldo added: "This is only the start. We'll take it one step at a time. We've got this cup and now we must keep working hard to achieve the next trophy."

"It was very hot and the important thing was to win," said Allegri. "As for Ronaldo? That's why we signed him. He is decisive and scores big goals. But the whole team put in a good performance."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.