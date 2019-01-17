RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
  • media
    International report
    Mumbai's street children - part 2
  • media
    International report
    Street children in India's city Mumbai - part 1
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The French Prime Minister’s response to the Yellow Vests
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Monaco Nice Thierry Henry

Nice draw leaves Monaco in drop zone

By
media Thierry Henry took over at Monaco in October with the club battling relegation. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Nice moved up to sixth on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw with Monaco at the Stade Louis II. The stalemate left the hosts in 19th place with 15 points after 20 games. Thierry Henry's men are three points off the haven of 17th.

Henry's malheurs contrast sharply with the steady progress of his erstwhile Arsenal and France teammate, Patrick Vieira, who has been at the Nice helm since June 2018.

After a tricky start, Vieira, 42, has steered the club to the relative monotony of mid-table.

Their first confrontation as coaches added a friendly frisson to the Cote d'Azur derby.

Allan Saint-Maximin put Nice ahead before Benoit Badiashile levelled for Monaco just after half-time.

"It was strange," said Henry after the game. "We played together for a long time and we came up the steps together from the dressing rooms. We had a little chat but we were both focused on the match."

The 41-year-old added: "A point is not enough but we could also have been talking about a defeat here."

Henry has only won twice in 11 league games since being appointed in October. His quest for survival has been bolstered by the arrival of four players including his former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas.

Nice's recruitment plans have been put on hold while the club undergoes a management restructure.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.