Australian Open: Sharapova sees off defending champion Wozniacki

Maria Sharapova has beaten defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in three sets to advance to the last 16 of the Australian Open. The 31-year-old Russian won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 24 minutes.

"I thought the level was quite high," said Sharapova after the clash. "I knew it would be a tough match."

Sharapova took the title in Melbourne in 2008 and has not claimed a Grand Slam since the 2014 French Open.

"These types of matches are what I train for," added the 30th seed. "And it was really rewarding to win that last point."

Wozniacki, who hoisted her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne in 2018, said: "I'm a competitor. I love to win and I hate to lose.

"Some days you lose. I fought for every point and was really trying to do everything in my power to win. I can't really blame myself.

"Of course, I'm disappointed that I'm not through to the fourth round. I did all I could and just came up short."

Sharapova will next play the 15th-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty who beat Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-1 for a place in the quarter-final.