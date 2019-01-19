PSG destroy Guingamp 9-0

Paris Saint-Germain registered their biggest league win at the Parc des Princes on Saturday with a 9-0 annihilation of Guingamp.

PSG's 500 million euro attacking troika of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani scored eight of the nine goals against a side that ended their quest to win a sixth consecutive League Cup 10 days ago.

Brazil international Neymar opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Running on to Dani Alves' lofted pass, he flicked the ball over Guingamp right-back Jordan Ikoko and slotted it past goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard for his 19th goal of the season.

Mbappé notched up the second and third just before half-time for a side showing no side effects of losing midfielder Marco Verratti to injury.

Cavani added his name to the scoresheet on the hour mark to make it 4-0. The 31-year-old Uruguayan was on target again in the 67th minute.

And within 60 seconds it became a humiliation when Neymar hit his second of the game for 6-0.

Hat trick heroes

Cavani completed his hat trick in the 76th minute swiftly followed by Mbappé.

Thomas Meunier rounded off the goalfest seven minutes from time to eclipse PSG's 8-0 victory at the Parc des Princes over Dijon on 17 January, 2018.

Referee Amaury Delerue, gauging the visitors had been sufficiently brutalised, mercifully declined to enforce injury time.

While Guingamp languish at the foot of the table with 14 points from 21 games, Thomas Tuchel's PSG are unbeaten having plundered 62 goals in their 19 league matches.

Saturday's romp increased their lead to 13 points over second-placed Lille who have played two more games than the pacesetters.

Barring an operatic meltdown, Tuchel should steer PSG to their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven years.

However with the French championship a virtual certainty since the Qatari Investment Authority started pouring millions of euros into the PSG project, the yearning has turned towards the Uefa Champions League trophy.

Tuchel, who was brought into PSG after the failures of Laurent Blanc and Unai Emery to deliver the prize, admitted Verratti's absence is a blow with a last 16 clash against a resurgent Manchester United looming.

"It's the worst thing that could have happened. He's badly injured," Tuchel told Canal+. "It's possible that he'll be out for several weeks. I'm really upset because playing without Marco changes everything."