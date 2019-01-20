Manchester City beat Huddersfield to close gap on Liverpool

Danilo opened the scoring in the 18th minute at the John Smith's Stadium. But City failed to press home their advantage until early in the second-half.
England international Raheem Sterling added the second in the 54th minute and two minutes later Leroy Sane made it 3-0.
Liverpool moved seven points clear on Saturday when they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 4-3.
Mo Salah bagged a brace in the victory which gave Jurgen Klopp's men 60 points after 23 games.
On 24 January, City travel to Burton Albion for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final. The match should be a formality after thumping Burton 9-0 in the fist leg at the Etihad on 9 January.