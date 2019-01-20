RFI in 15 languages

 

French President Emmanuel Macron's concessions to the Yellow Vests
Sports
Sport Football England

Manchester City beat Huddersfield to close gap on Liverpool

By
media Raheem Sterling Raheem Sterling scored Manchester City's second goal in their 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town. Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester City swept past Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Sunday to reduce Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points.

Danilo opened the scoring in the 18th minute at the John Smith's Stadium. But City failed to press home their advantage until early in the second-half.

England international Raheem Sterling added the second in the 54th minute and two minutes later Leroy Sane made it 3-0.

Liverpool moved seven points clear on Saturday when they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 4-3.

Mo Salah bagged a brace in the victory which gave Jurgen Klopp's men 60 points after 23 games.

On 24 January, City travel to Burton Albion for the second leg of their League Cup semi-final. The match should be a formality after thumping Burton 9-0 in the fist leg at the Etihad on 9 January.

