RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Roger Federer Australia Greece Spain

Australian Open: Tsitsipas beats Agut to reach semi-final

By
media Stefanos Tsitsipas reached a Grand Slam tournament semi-final for the first time after his win over Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday following a four set win over Roberto Bautista Agut. The 20-year-old Greek dismissed defending champion Roger Federer in the last 16 on Sunday.

After seeing off the illustrious third seed he maintained his form with an impressive outing against the Spaniard who had accounted for sixth seed Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

"Roberto showed some good tennis the entire week," said Tsitsipas. "I did surprise a little bit myself with my performance."

Tsitsipas won 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 in three hours and 15 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach his first semi final at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

He will face either the second seed Rafael Nadal or the unseeded American Frances Tiafoe.

"It all feels like a fairytale almost," said Tsitsipas. "I'm just living the dream, living what I've been working hard for."

The 14th seed added: "I was asked my goals this year and said: 'Semis - Grand Slam.' And when I was answering this question, I thought I was crazy. But it is real. It just happened."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.