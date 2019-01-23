RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia France Canada Novak Djokovic

Australian Open: Pouille ousts Raonic to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

By
media Lucas Pouille, who is into the semi-final of the 2019 Australian Open, had lost in the first round on his five previous visits to the championships. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lucas Pouille advanced to his first semi-final at a Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday with a four set victory over the 16th seed Milos Raonic. The 28th seed won 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 to become the first Frenchman to reach the last four in Melbourne since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2010.

"I'm very happy," said Pouille. "I returned well and I served well for virtually the whole match."

When Pouille lost the first three games of the opening set, it appeared Raonic would impose himself as he had done in their three previous encounters.

But Pouille, working with a new coaching team that inlcudes the former world number one Amelie Mauresmo, battled back to take the set into a tiebreak.

The 24-year-old not only won that - the first he had taken off the Canadian - he also claimed the second to take control of the match.

Even though Raonic collected the third set, Pouille remained calm. “I'm still leading two sets to one, so I don't have to panic,” he said of his thinking as he broached the fourth set.

Pouille, who had never been past the first round on his five previous visits to Melbourne Park, will play the world number one Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-final.

The 31-year-old Serb progressed after the eighth seed Kei Nishikori retired from their quarter-final in the second set with Djokovic leading 6-1, 4-1.

Djokovic will go into his first meeting with Pouille as the favourite. He has won 14 Grand Slam tournaments, six of them in Melbourne.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.