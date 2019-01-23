RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Australia Serena Williams United States Czech Republic

Australian Open: Williams hails Pliskova comeback

By
media Happy girl: Karolina Pliskova came back from the brink to beat Serena Williams. Reuters/Steve Holland

Serena Williams hailed Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday for a six-game streak that ended the American's hopes of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Thirty-seven-year old Williams led 5-1 in the final set of her quarter-final against the seventh seed. But she failed to take four match points as the Czech came back from the brink to clinch the set 7-5.

"She just played lights out on match point, literally hitting lines," Williams said. "She just went for it, just went crazy on match point. She just played unbelievable."

Pliskova described the exploit as the best comeback of her life. She will now play Naomi Osaka for a place in the final.

"I know Serena is the greatest ever. But I don't want to put her somewhere where I would not have a chance to beat her.

"I beat her before. She was No.1 at that time. I knew I was going to have my chances. But I had to play well.

"At one point she was killing me. I was almost in the locker room. I wasn't playing very well in the third set. She got a little bit shaky in the end so I took my chances and I won."

Osaka, the fourth seed, swatted aside the sixth seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1 in 72 minutes to reach the last four in Melbourne for the first time.

The US Open champion has lost two of her three matches against Pliskova.

"Naomi's dangerous," said Pliskova of their impending battle. "But nobody is more dangerous than Serena."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.