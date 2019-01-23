RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football France Nice Marseille Italy

Balotelli moves from Nice to Marseille

By
media Mario Balotelli missed a penalty in Nice's 2-0 win over Lyon/ Mario Balotelli joined Nice in 2016. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Marseille on Wednesday signed the Italy striker Mario Balotelli from Ligue 1 rivals Nice. Balotelli will stay at the Stade Velodrome until the end of the season.

Marseille are seventh in Ligue 1 with 31 points after 20 games. They are out of the title race and both of the domestic cup competitions but still capable of securing one of the berths leading to next season's Uefa Champions League.

Balotelli netted 33 goals in 51 league appearances for Nice over two seasons before moving to the seventh club of his professional career.

The 28-year-old has not played since early December and Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has ruled him out of involvement in Friday evening's clash against second placed Lille.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.