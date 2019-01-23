Balotelli moves from Nice to Marseille

Marseille are seventh in Ligue 1 with 31 points after 20 games. They are out of the title race and both of the domestic cup competitions but still capable of securing one of the berths leading to next season's Uefa Champions League.
Balotelli netted 33 goals in 51 league appearances for Nice over two seasons before moving to the seventh club of his professional career.
The 28-year-old has not played since early December and Marseille boss Rudi Garcia has ruled him out of involvement in Friday evening's clash against second placed Lille.