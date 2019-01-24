Neymar injury mars PSG advance to French Cup last 16

Paris Saint-Germain were on Thursday sweating on the fitness of star striker Neymar who was injured during their French Cup win over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old Brazilian limped off early in the second-half on Wednesday night with the hosts leading 1-0 courtesy of an Edinson Cavani strike in the third minute.

"Initial tests carried out revealed a painful reactivation of the injury to the fifth metatarsal," a PSG statement said Thursday.

"The treatment will depend on progress over the coming days," it said, adding all medical options would be considered.

Neymar was replaced Moussa Diaby and PSG - seeking a fifth consecutive French Cup - went on to win 2-0 after Angel di Maria's strike 10 minutes from time.

Déjà vu

A fracture to the same bone sidelined Neymar last season just before the second leg of PSG's last 16 clash against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

On 12 February in the same competition, PSG travel to England to play a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"The doctor is worried. 'Ney' is worried because it is the same foot, the same place," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after the victory over Strasbourg.

"It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot."

Tuchel said he was also unhappy with suggestions from the Strasbourg players and coach that Neymar had provoked the injury by annoying his opponents.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," Strasbourg's Anthony Goncalves told broadcaster Eurosport.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."

