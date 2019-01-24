RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Acupuncture for refugees
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport French football Paris St Germain

Neymar injury mars PSG advance to French Cup last 16

By
media Neymar was substituted due to an injury during PSG's 2-0 victory over Strasbourg. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris Saint-Germain were on Thursday sweating on the fitness of star striker Neymar who was injured during their French Cup win over Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old Brazilian limped off early in the second-half on Wednesday night with the hosts leading 1-0 courtesy of an Edinson Cavani strike in the third minute.

"Initial tests carried out revealed a painful reactivation of the injury to the fifth metatarsal," a PSG statement said Thursday.

"The treatment will depend on progress over the coming days," it said, adding all medical options would be considered.

Neymar was replaced Moussa Diaby and PSG - seeking a fifth consecutive French Cup - went on to win 2-0 after Angel di Maria's strike 10 minutes from time.

Déjà vu

A fracture to the same bone sidelined Neymar last season just before the second leg of PSG's last 16 clash against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

On 12 February in the same competition, PSG travel to England to play a resurgent Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"The doctor is worried. 'Ney' is worried because it is the same foot, the same place," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after the victory over Strasbourg.

"It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn't give anything. He twisted his foot."

Tuchel said he was also unhappy with suggestions from the Strasbourg players and coach that Neymar had provoked the injury by annoying his opponents.

"It's Neymar's style, but don't come and complain when you get kicked," Strasbourg's Anthony Goncalves told broadcaster Eurosport.

"He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don't come blubbering afterwards."
   

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.