Monaco suspend Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry's reign as Monaco coach appears to be over after Monaco announced it had suspended the former France international and handed first team duties to assistant coach Franck Passi.

"The club is waiting to make a definitive decision," a Monaco statement said Thursday.

Henry, 41, took over as coach on 13 October, 2018, from Leonardo Jardim who had led the side to the 2017 Ligue 1 title as well the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League.

After a disastrous start to the 2018/19 season, Henry was drafted in, however the former Arsenal and Barcelona star has only managed to guide the side to four victories in 20 matches.

Henry responded tetchily to questions about his possible departure. "Rumours aren't a problem, they're always around in football," he said. "The most important thing is to save this club form relegation.

"It's not about my future. When I arrived the club was in a bad way. Behind the scenes, I've tried to put it on a firmer footing."

Monaco's misfortunes have included a humiliating 3-1 defeat to second division Metz in the last 32 of the French Cup and a 5-1 thrashing at home to Strasbourg.

Following the match, Henry was forced to apologise after being caught on video insulting the grandmother of the Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala.

Monaco, who are 19th with 15 points from 21 games, are not in an irretrievable position. They are only three points from the safety of 17th position.

On 26 January, Monaco travel to fellow strugglers Dijon who are 18th.

See that @ThierryHenry has been suspended from his coaching duties at Monaco whilst the club decides what to do with him. Seems a tad humiliating and somewhat disrespectful to treat an absolute legend that way. If you’re going fire him, then fire him. Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 janvier 2019

