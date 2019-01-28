RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who is buried in the 4,400-year-old Egyptian tomb?
  • media
    World music matters
    Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 5
  • media
    Culture in France
    Who stole Goya's head? A new documentary asks questions about …
  • media
    International report
    German colonialism part 4
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • François Hollande testifies at judicial investigation on RFI journalists killed in Mali.
Sports
Sport Football Italy Turin Rome

Juventus beat Lazio to go 11 points clear

By
media Joao Cancelo scored Juventus's equaliser against Lazio five minutes after coming on as a substitute. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the closing stages on Sunday night to propel Juventus to a 2-1 victory at Lazio. The win moved the Italian champions 11 points clear at the top of Serie A after second placed Napoli drew 0-0 at AC Milan on 27 January.

Juventus trailed after Emre Can put through his own net early in the second-half.

With his side devoid of imagination and losing, Juve boss Massimo Allegri brought on the attack minded Federico Bernardeschi for the defensive midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Allegri tweaked his configuration again on 70 minutes with Joao Cancelo replacing Douglas Costa.

And it was the two substitutes who were involved in restoring parity. Bernardeschi left two defenders in his wake as he scorched down the left wing.

He passed to Paulo Dybala whose shot was parried by the Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosh. Cancelo, returning from a six week injury lay-off, slotted in the rebound.

The 24-year-old Portugal international then earned the penalty which Ronaldo thrashed home with two minutes remaining.

"For sixty minutes it was the worst Juventus of the year," said Juve skipper Giorgio Chiellini. "Paradoxically after the goal disadvantage we found the motivation to win it."

Lazio drop to eighth place - three points off the Champions League spots - after their second consecutive league defeat.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.