Martial signs up for Manchester United until 2024

Anthony Martial has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2024, Manchester United announced on Thursday. The 23-year-old Frenchman arrived from Monaco for 50 million euros in 2015 and has scored 46 goals in 162 appearances.

"I am loving my time at this club," said Martial. "From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support."

Martial often cut a distracted and disconsolate figure as he was used sparingly by former boss Jose Mourinho.

His lack of action for United and the rise of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé pushed him down the pecking order for the France national team.

With only goal in 18 appearances for "Les Bleus", he was not included in Didier Deschamps' squad that went on to lift the World Cup in Russia.

Renaissance

But he has been given a new lease of life at United under the interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who took over six weeks ago following Mourinho's dismissal.

"I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level," Martial added.

"This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Solskjaer, who has overseen seven wins and a draw in eight games since replacing Mourinho, said: "Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him."

