RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs popular …
Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis in concert
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
  • media
    International report
    Zambian women speaking up against men
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Somali writer Ubah Cristina Ali Farah speaks of trauma intertwined …
  • media
    International report
    Claudette Colvin: the precursor to Rosa Parks in the US Civil …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • ICC orders conditional release of former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo
Sports
Sport Football Qatar Japan

Qatar beat Japan to claim Asian Cup

By
media Qatar's Almoez Ali was voted the most valuable player of the Asian Cup after scoring a record nine goals. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Qatar swept past Japan 3-1 on Friday to win the Asian Cup for the first time. Almoez Ali – whose eligibility for Qatar had been questioned – opened the scoring with a spectacular bicycle kick after 12 minutes. It was a tournament record ninth goal for the 22-year-old striker.

Abdelaziz Hatim doubled the advantage 15 minutes later when he curled in from the edge of the penalty area.

Though Japan halved the deficit midway through the second half, the 2022 World Cup hosts sealed the victory seven minutes from time after Akram Afif converted a penalty.

A few hours before the showdown at the Zayed Sport City Stadium, Asian football's ruling body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), dismissed a protest lodged by the United Arab Emirates that claimed Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi should not be playing for Qatar as they were born in Sudan and Iraq.

According to the AFC's rules, teams who field an ineligible player can be made to forfeit the match in question and pay a fine. The UAE raised its objections after losing to Qatar 4-0 in the semi-final.

Ali had played in all six games of Qatar's run to their first Asian Cup final and with his strike in the final, he eclipsed Ali Daei's eight goals for Iran during the 1996 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.