Sports
Sport Italy Football

Lazio beat Inter Milan to reach Coppa Italia semi-final

By
media Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead in extra-time. AFP/Miguel Medina

Lazio advanced to the semi-final of the Coppa Italia on Thursday night after a niggly encounter at the San Siro with Inter Milan. The Romans marched on following a 4-3 win in the penalty shoot-out. The match had ended 1-1 following one red and 10 yellow cards.

Ciro Immobile broke the deadlock early in the second period of extra-time. But Inter were handed a lifeline in the dying seconds when referee Rosario Abisso pointed to the penalty spot after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fouled Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Inter skipper Mauro Icardi coolly slotted in with the last kick of extra-time.

However his team mates were not as accurate. In the shoot-out, Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha saved Lautaro Martinez's effort and he tipped Radja Nainggolan's kick over the bar before Lucas Leiva scored the winner.

"We deserved to go through and should have won earlier, but it was almost snatched away from us," said Immobile.

"We were a little awkward at the start but as the game came alive we were in it until the end. Then we got a bit frantic which doesn't work against Lazio," said Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

Lazio will play AC Milan over two legs for a place in the final. The second semi-final pits Fiorentina against Atalanta.

