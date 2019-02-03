RFI in 15 languages

 

The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
Underwater search for missing Sala plane begins

By
Cardiff City players and fans during the minute's silence paying tribute to Emiliano Sala before the match on February 2, 2019 Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A privately-funded search for missing Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has begun, nearly two-weeks after their light plane disappeared off the radar en route from France to the United Kingdom.

Marine scientist David Mearns, who is leading the private search said on Saturday: "Tomorrow the weather will be good. We will be able to operate tomorrow."

The search will be conducted "in close co-ordination" with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), with two vessels scouring around four square nautical miles of sea bed north of the Channel island of Guernsey.

Argentinian player Emiliano Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League strugglers Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on 21 January when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

It vanished from radar around 20 kilometres north of Guernsey, with pilot Dave Ibbotson the only other person aboard.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline on Wednesday.

Rescue workers suspended the official search for the aircraft last Thursday after an intensive hunt involving planes and boats failed to locate it.

