RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Freedom at any cost: Saudi woman escapes to France
  • media
    International report
    Zambian women speaking up against men
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
American football Donald Trump

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots beat Rams to win "SuperBore"

By
media New England Patriots' Patrick Chung celebrates winning the Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, 3 February, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The New England Patriots have clinched a sixth Super Bowl with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

The match was the lowest-scoring NFL final ever, with the 16 points scored comfortably below the previous record of 21, set as Miami defeated Washington 14-7 in 1973.

The season-ending game was swiftly dubbed #SuperBore by critics on social media.

Since 2016, the NFL has been mired in controversy after high-profile San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem, a bid to draw attention to racial injustice.

US President Donald Trump insulted Kaepernic and players who followed suit, calling for anyone who "took a knee" to be fired.

Halftime 'Tune out'

The uproar saw the once-coveted Super Bowl halftime show transformed into the least wanted gig in the US music industry, with stars like Rihanna,  P!nk and Cardi B turning down the invitation.

That saw halftime duties fall to pop group Maroon 5, whose set alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi met with a lukewarm reception.

In an apparent bid to placate fans, organisers brought in the soul singer Gladys Knight for the pre-game anthem. The Motown legend and Atlanta native was slammed for accepting the gig and not standing in solidarity with Kaepernic in the fight for social justice.

On a night of history and records, Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies became the first male dancers to perform at a Super Bowl.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.