RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Israel imposes water rationing, reduced visits on Palestinian …
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's efforts to protect underwater heritage
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
  • media
    International report
    Despite all odds Central American migrants say they will continue …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Fraud Tax

Mourinho: 'Special One' avoids one year in jail

By
media Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during Champions League clash with Benfica at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, 18 October, 2017. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho has avoided a one-year jail sentence but will have to pay a fine of some 2 million euros for tax fraud as part of a deal with prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

The "Special One" is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid. He failed to report some 3.3 million euros in revenues from his image rights to the Spanish tax authorities.

According to the details of the agreement, Mourinho's jail term will be commuted to a fine of 182,000 euros in addition to the nearly 2 million he will have to pay back.

The 56-year-old repaid a first sum of 462,000 euros in July. 

Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United in December following a string of disappointing performances, is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged by the Spanish tax authorities.    

Former Man Utd and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was sentenced two weeks ago to a two-year prison sentence, also commuted, and a fine of 3.2 million euros.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.