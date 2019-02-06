RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kenyan-based Flipflopi boat is calling for a plastic revolution
  • media
    International report
    Israel imposes water rationing, reduced visits on Palestinian …
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's efforts to protect underwater heritage
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
  • media
    World music matters
    From Daud to Dudu: Israeli rock star makes classic Iraqi songs …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sepp Blatter Sport Football Fifa

Infantino set for second term as Fifa boss

By
media Gianni Infantino is attempting to serve a second term as Fifa president. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Gianni Infantino's reign as the most powerful football adminstrator is set to continue after the world game's governing body, Fifa, announced the 48-year-old would be the only candidate in June's vote to select a new president.

Swiss-born Infantino took over as Fifa chief in February 2016. He succeeded Sepp Blatter who was ousted after 17 years in the post when he became submerged in a welter of corruption scandals.

The former player, Ramon Vega, had announced his intention to stand against Infantino. But the 47-year-old Swiss, who has become a businessman, failed to collect sufficient support from Fifa's 211 member federations.

Since becoming Fifa president, Infantino has introduced plans to increase the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026.

He has floated the possibility of an extension from as early as the 2022 edition in Qatar. A decision on that proposal is expected in March.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.