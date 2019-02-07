RFI in 15 languages

 

The Jacques Chirac Foundation awards its Prize for Conflict Prevention
Sports
Football England Liverpool Manchester

Manchester City dislodge Liverpool in Premier League

By
Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's second goal at Everton.

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday night following a 2-0 victory at Everton. Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Pep Guardiola's men, who dislodged Liverpool on goal difference.

The Merseysiders will reclaim pole position on 9 February with a draw or win against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Liverpool had occupied first place since 8 December. A seven point lead has been whittled away following successive draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.

"We come from champions and we are in a situation where we could have given up, but it didn't happen," Guardiola said after the victory.

"These players have shown incredible desire and performances for the last two years. How could I question them?

"We have played one more game than Liverpool, but the reality is one month ago we could have been 10 points behind when we played Liverpool.

Resilience

"A few days ago we could have been seven points behind. Now we are top of the league," said Guardiola. "That is the best advice, the lesson is never give up.

"Try to win the games because life can change immediately."

The opening goal at Goodison Park came in first-half stoppage time. Paris Saint-Germain target Idrissa Gueye was penalised for a late tackle on Fernandinho.

David Silva Spanish midfielder curled his free-kick into the box and Laporte, unchallenged, headed home powerfully. Jesus added the second in the closing stages.

"We have started the week well by beating Arsenal and winning at Everton," Guardiola added.

