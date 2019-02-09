RFI in 15 languages

 

Let's celebrate World Radio Day!
Sports
Football Madrid Spain

Real Madrid beat Atletico to go second in Spain

By
Casemiro scored the first of Real Madrid's three goals at Atletico Madrid.

Nine players were booked and one was dismissed in a feisty Madrid derby on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Real took the honours 3-1 against city rivals Atletico to rise to second.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Real after 16 minutes with a spectacular scissors kick. But just moments after becoming the second name to enter the referee's book, Antoine Griezmann levelled for the hosts.

However Real went in at the pause with the advantage after skipper Sergio Ramos converted a penalty.

And amid the myriad cautions, Real added the third 16 minutes from time through substitute Gareth Bale.

Atletico's Thomas was given his marching orders soon after for his second yellow card. To compound Atletico's misery, it was their first defeat at home this season.

The victory leaves Real Madrid on 45 points after 23 games. Santiago Solari's men are five points behind pacesetters Barcelona who take on mid-table Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night.

