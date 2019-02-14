RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Let's celebrate World Radio Day!
Sports
Sport Football Champions League

Tottenham batter Dortmund in Champions League

By
media Son Heung-min scored his fourth goal in as many games to spur Tottenham to a 3-0 victory over the Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last 16 clash in the Champions League. AFP/Glyn Kirk

Son Heung-min hit his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday night to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last 16 clash in the Uefa Champions League.

The South Korean striker scored two minutes into the second-half at Wembley to give the hosts the advantage over a Dortmund side that had dominated the opening exchanges largely through the teenage England striker Jadon Sancho.

Son capitalised on poor positioning in the Dortmund rear-guard for his side's opener.

Jan Vertonghen swung over a cross from the left and Son timed his run perfectly behind Dan-Axel Zagadou to sidefoot his shot past the Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

With seven minutes remaining Vertonghen added his name to the score sheet.

Fernando Llorente, who came on for Lucas Moura, notched up the third to launch the eulogies from the Spurs boss Mauriccio Pochettino.

Pride

"My players are heroes," the Argentine beamed. "They deserve a lot of praise for the effort they are doing this season. It is amazing. It was a fantastic game against Dortmund, a massive effort."

Tottenham will travel to the second leg at the Signal Iduna Park on 5 March as favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

"3-0 is a very good result but it is only the first leg," Pochettino said. "When you have a team in front of you like Dortmund you need to respect them."

Lucien Favre, the Dortmund boss, said his team had lost its composure after the first goal.

"We should have got the ball forward rather than played from the back for their first goal. That was a gift.

"After that we played a bit too hastily. The pressing was intensive from Tottenham."

 

