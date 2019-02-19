RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby France Scotland England Wales

France rugby coach Brunel deploys young guns for Scotland

By
media Romain Ntamack's father, Emile, played for France 46 times. Philippe Lopez/AFP

France coach Jacques Brunel on Tuesday dropped experienced defenders Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez for the Six Nations match against Scotland in Paris on Saturday.

Parra, 30, and Lopez, 29, play for the Top 14 side Clermont and have 92 international caps between them.

But Brunel, who is trying to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the tournament, ditched them for the youthful Toulouse duo Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

At 22 and 19 respectively, they are considered future stars of the French game.

"Parra and Lopez haven't had the impact that we would have expected in the games against Wales and England," said Brunel on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old took over as head coach in December 2017. But since replacing Guy Novès, he has not inspired the team to convincing performances.

In the first match of the 2019 Six Nations, France led Wales 16-0 at half-time at the Stade de France. But following a series of French errors, the Welsh came back to triumph 24-19.

At Twickenham in the second match, France were pulverized. England won 44-8 - the largest winning margin between the sides since England walloped the French 37-0 in the 1911 Five Nations championships.

In other changes for the game at the Stade de France, Wenceslas Lauret comes in for Yacouba Camara in the scrum.

Gael Fickou moves from the wing to the centre and Thomas Romas makes his first Test start as full-back with Yoann Huget, who played in the position against England, moving to the wing.  

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.