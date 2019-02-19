Manchester United beat Chelsea to advance to FA Cup last eight

Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday night with a 2-0 victory at Chelsea. France international Paul Pogba set up Ander Herrera for United's opener after 31 minutes and the provider turned poacher on the stroke of half-time as he headed home.to double the advantage.

Chelsea's response in the second half was poor. Striker Gonzalo Higuain failed to hit the target for the second successive match.

And Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was barracked by his side's supporters who chanted: "You don't know what you're doing" and: "You're getting sacked in the morning".

After the side's fifth defeat in their last 10 games, Sarri, who was appointed at the start of the season, said: "I was only worried about my position when I was in League 2 in Italy, not now.

"I am worried about the results, not about the fans. I can understand our fans because the result wasn't really good. We are out of the FA Cup."

Redemption

On Thursday Sarri has the chance to steer Chelsea into the last 16 of the Europa League. They host Malmo with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Sweden.

On Sunday Chelsea travel to Wembley for the final of the League Cup against Manchester City who thrashed them 6-0 in the Premier League on 10 February.

"It's really very easy," added Sarri. "If we are able to win three or four matches in a row, it will be easy.

"My job is to work with my players to try and improve in a few days because we conceded the second goal without determination or aggression."

Sarri's Manchester United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hailed his players for their response following their 2-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Uefa Champions League.

"The performance was fantastic," beamed the Norwegian. "Our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked.

"Chelsea are a good team. They have their way of playing but we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

"It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them to do"

United, who lost to Chelsea in the 2018 Cup final, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the semi-final.

In the other last eight clashes, Premier League sides Manchester City and Brighton have been paired with second division outfits.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Swansea City and Brighton venture into south-east London to take on Millwall.

There is also a London derby as Watford host Crystal Palace.