RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The 'impossible' race across Antarctica
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football England

Manchester United beat Chelsea to advance to FA Cup last eight

By
media Paul Pogba scored Manchester United's second goal in their 2-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea. Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday night with a 2-0 victory at Chelsea. France international Paul Pogba set up Ander Herrera for United's opener after 31 minutes and the provider turned poacher on the stroke of half-time as he headed home.to double the advantage.

Chelsea's response in the second half was poor. Striker Gonzalo Higuain failed to hit the target for the second successive match.

And Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was barracked by his side's supporters who chanted: "You don't know what you're doing" and: "You're getting sacked in the morning".

After the side's fifth defeat in their last 10 games, Sarri, who was appointed at the start of the season, said: "I was only worried about my position when I was in League 2 in Italy, not now.

"I am worried about the results, not about the fans. I can understand our fans because the result wasn't really good. We are out of the FA Cup."

Redemption

On Thursday Sarri has the chance to steer Chelsea into the last 16 of the Europa League. They host Malmo with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg in Sweden.

On Sunday Chelsea travel to Wembley for the final of the League Cup against Manchester City who thrashed them 6-0 in the Premier League on 10 February.

"It's really very easy," added Sarri. "If we are able to win three or four matches in a row, it will be easy.

"My job is to work with my players to try and improve in a few days because we conceded the second goal without determination or aggression."

Sarri's Manchester United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, hailed his players for their response following their 2-0 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last 16 tie in the Uefa Champions League.

"The performance was fantastic," beamed the Norwegian. "Our tactics worked. We asked our midfielders to press higher and get into the box and it worked.

"Chelsea are a good team. They have their way of playing but we were absolutely perfect defensively. We kept a clean sheet.

"It is a massive result. We had criticism after the PSG game and everyone did what we asked them to do"

United, who lost to Chelsea in the 2018 Cup final, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers for a place in the semi-final.

In the other last eight clashes, Premier League sides Manchester City and Brighton have been paired with second division outfits.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Swansea City and Brighton venture into south-east London to take on Millwall.

There is also a London derby as Watford host Crystal Palace.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.